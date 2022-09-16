Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Shares Down 1.2%

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. Approximately 44,973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 48,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.54 million and a P/E ratio of -24.41.

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. Regulus Resources Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

