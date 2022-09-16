Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,849 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,200,661,000 after buying an additional 2,150,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,902,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,555,000 after buying an additional 550,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,182,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,159,000 after buying an additional 311,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,211,000 after buying an additional 536,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,256,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,114,000 after purchasing an additional 71,215 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.79.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.75. 179,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,371,024. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

