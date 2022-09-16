Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $800.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $735.00 to $800.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on REGN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $745.95.

REGN opened at $705.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $754.67. The company has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $614.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $637.85.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,740 shares of company stock valued at $35,478,694 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 30,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,994,000 after buying an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,311,000 after buying an additional 26,766 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

