Refinable Achieves Market Capitalization of $905,505.41 (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $905,505.41 and approximately $101,793.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Refinable

Refinable was first traded on February 25th, 2021. Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official website is refinable.com. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.

Refinable Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Invested by Binance and Mr Beast, Refinable is an NFT marketplace on BSC, empowering both individual creators and beloved brands to easily and affordably create, discover, trade, and leverage NFTs. Supporting all communities in engaging with NFTs is Refinable’s mission and it looks forward to empowering the next generation of digital transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

