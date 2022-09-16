Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 173 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $993,440,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Express by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after buying an additional 1,032,350 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in American Express by 112.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $241,901,000 after buying an additional 685,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in American Express by 1,051.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after buying an additional 528,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Shares of AXP traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.18. The stock had a trading volume of 120,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,201. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.98.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

