Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $6.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $352.04. The stock had a trading volume of 40,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,118. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.53. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.