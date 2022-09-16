Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.61. 182,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,517,495. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

