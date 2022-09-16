Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,395 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Netflix by 31.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Netflix by 31.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Benchmark downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.92.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.39. 378,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,474,722. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.14 and a 200 day moving average of $245.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

