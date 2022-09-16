Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2.01 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.61.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.37. The stock had a trading volume of 91,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,497. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.73.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 83.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.