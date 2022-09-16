Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 66,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in CME Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $809,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth about $13,127,000. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CME stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $190.98. 24,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.29. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CME. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $151,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,151 shares of company stock worth $2,054,508 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

