Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 38,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 287.0% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 39,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after buying an additional 29,636 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8,424.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 135,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

NYSE ARE traded down $3.29 on Friday, hitting $147.60. 19,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,262. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.14%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

