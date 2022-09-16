Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 864 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after buying an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,457,729,000 after purchasing an additional 291,597 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $2,015,889,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,316,276,000 after purchasing an additional 55,114 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,558,000 after buying an additional 132,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.45.

Danaher Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,108. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

