Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 2,767 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,107 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of FCX traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $29.05. 737,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,343,411. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

