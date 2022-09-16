Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 2,039 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 76,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 124,459 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,694 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $85.66 and a 52 week high of $132.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.32.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

