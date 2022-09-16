Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 500 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for approximately 1.0% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,172,128,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.30. 143,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,602. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

