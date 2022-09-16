Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 9%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) dropped 9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $11.93. Approximately 6,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 914,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of -0.77.

Insider Transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,294.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The company had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $335,881.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, insider Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,527.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,114 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $335,881.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,251 in the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 47,649 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 469.7% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 192,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 158,360 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.