Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Trading 11.7% Higher

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Rating) shares traded up 11.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 5.94 and last traded at 5.92. 291,259 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 233,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.30.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Stock Down 6.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 5.21.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas potential in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reconnaissance Energy Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reconnaissance Energy Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.