Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.64. 111,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,755,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average of $69.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

