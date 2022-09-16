Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 35.70 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 35.25 ($0.43). 1,424,954 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 562% from the average session volume of 215,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.42).

Real Estate Investors Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.21. The firm has a market cap of £63.38 million and a PE ratio of 440.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 35.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.99.

Get Real Estate Investors alerts:

Real Estate Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Real Estate Investors Company Profile

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.