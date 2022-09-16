Raze Network (RAZE) Price Tops $0.0043 on Exchanges

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Raze Network has a total market cap of $505,769.05 and $47,674.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network was first traded on March 25th, 2021. Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network. The official website for Raze Network is raze.network.

Raze Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raze Network is a substrate-based, cross-chain privacy protocol built for the growing DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystem. Applying zkSNARKS to the Zether framework, Raze is an EVM-compatible layer-2 middleware that will enable end-to-end anonymity for decentralized applications running on the Ethereum, Polkadot, and Binance Smart Chain networks. More chain integrations are planned in the near future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

