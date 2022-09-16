Raymond James Boosts STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target to C$10.00

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of SNVVF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,496. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. STEP Energy Services has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $5.19.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

