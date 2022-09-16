Raymond E. Cabillot Buys 1,991 Shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,860.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,146 shares in the company, valued at $203,763. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Air T Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIRT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 28,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,176. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61. Air T, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.44 million for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 38.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air T

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air T from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Air T worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

See Also

