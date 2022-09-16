Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 1,455 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 3.7% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $19,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $343.90. 160,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $365.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.71.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

