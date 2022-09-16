Raub Brock Capital Management LP Makes New $23.76 Million Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 73,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,000. Eli Lilly and comprises 4.5% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.44.

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total value of $532,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,964,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,408,215.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $307.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,334. The stock has a market cap of $292.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

