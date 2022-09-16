Raub Brock Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,811,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,925,000 after buying an additional 315,772 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.11. 45,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,749. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

