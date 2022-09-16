Raub Brock Capital Management LP Buys 2,396 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 3.2% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after buying an additional 2,733,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Starbucks by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $91.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,768,529. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.49.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.71.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.