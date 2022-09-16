RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Trading Down 6.9%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.10 and last traded at $24.69. 2,177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 298,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $739.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.13. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,346.32% and a negative return on equity of 40.22%. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,504.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Column Group LLC increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 91.2% during the second quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 2,680,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,450 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 28.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,756,000 after purchasing an additional 913,465 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 139.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 859,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 500,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,108,000 after purchasing an additional 359,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RAPT Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.