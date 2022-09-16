Rainicorn Hits Market Capitalization of $8.32 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $8.32 million and approximately $146,471.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rainicorn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rainiverse is an ecosystem including an NFT farming platform with exciting DeFi features, play-to-earn gaming, etc. It is Available on Ethereum, BSC &”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

