Qube Holdings Limited (QUB) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on October 17th

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Qube’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics solutions for import and export supply chain in Australia. The company's Operating Division offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo. This division provides various services, including physical and documentary processes, and tasks of the import/export supply chain, such as road and rail transport of containers to and from ports, operation of container parks, customs and quarantine services, warehousing, intermodal terminals, international freight forwarding, and bulk rail haulage for rural commodities.

