Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Quanterix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen cut Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
Quanterix Stock Performance
Quanterix stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08. Quanterix has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $60.92. The stock has a market cap of $381.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.57.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 8.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 116.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 111,943 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 11.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 27.0% in the second quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 437,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 92,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Quanterix
Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.
