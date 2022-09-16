Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Quanterix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen cut Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Quanterix Stock Performance

Quanterix stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08. Quanterix has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $60.92. The stock has a market cap of $381.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity at Quanterix

Institutional Trading of Quanterix

In related news, Director David R. Walt purchased 150,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,431,312 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,909.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Quanterix news, Director David R. Walt acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,293,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,431,312 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,909.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Masoud Toloue acquired 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,095,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,133.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 285,000 shares of company stock worth $2,697,000 and sold 3,097 shares worth $51,159. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 8.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 116.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 111,943 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 11.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 27.0% in the second quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 437,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 92,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

