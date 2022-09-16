Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.00

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 5412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $33.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.12.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $356.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 91.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. now owns 23,738,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,343,000 after buying an additional 1,002,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 32.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,460,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,997,000 after buying an additional 1,819,875 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,966,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,216,000 after buying an additional 3,084,968 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 38.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,305,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,367,000 after buying an additional 1,472,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Catalyst Group Management LLC lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 0.6% in the first quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC now owns 4,337,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,827,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.