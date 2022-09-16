Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qorvo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Qorvo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.13.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $85.43 on Tuesday. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $181.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Qorvo by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.