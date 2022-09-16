Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 505 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,506. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

