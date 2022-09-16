Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,430 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $8,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,167. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $78.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

