Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,360 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,960,000 after buying an additional 3,636,194 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,871,000 after purchasing an additional 478,441 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,463,000 after purchasing an additional 281,812 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 963,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,789,000 after purchasing an additional 252,872 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 147.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 367,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after buying an additional 218,937 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,337. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.50 and its 200-day moving average is $67.04.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

