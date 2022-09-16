Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 19,068 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,068 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,925,000. Finally, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

SPEM stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.22. 71,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,193. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.81.

