Pure Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.68. 158,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,875,784. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.47 and a 200 day moving average of $82.94. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $86.24.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

