Pure Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 577,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,420 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up about 1.1% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $18,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter.

SCHC stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.51. 12,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,774. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.06. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $43.68.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

