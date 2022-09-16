Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $92.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,568,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,261 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $92,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 13,890,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,560 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,979,000 after acquiring an additional 69,363 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Finally, Trustees of the Smith College lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustees of the Smith College now owns 1,143,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,302,000 after buying an additional 747,211 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $57.36. 9,195,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.