Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $728,000 Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 864.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
Ameren Price Performance
Shares of Ameren stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.64. 76,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,031. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.72.
Ameren Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 60.51%.
Insider Activity at Ameren
In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.38.
About Ameren
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
Read More
