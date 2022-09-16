Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $36.59 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,329,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,426 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.29% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $36,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $676,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5,822.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,252,000 after purchasing an additional 756,905 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.54. 27,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,360. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $32.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66.

