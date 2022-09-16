Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,834 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $12,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

DFAS stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.49. The stock had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,791. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $64.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.44.

