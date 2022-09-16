Pure Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $89.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,113. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.75 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.11.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
