Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys 917 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 13,711,761 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,890,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,560,000 after purchasing an additional 338,487 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,808,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,604,000 after purchasing an additional 115,392 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,408,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,356,000 after buying an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,854,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,334,000 after buying an additional 16,711 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.52. 9,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,595. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.67. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.52 and a 12-month high of $54.97.

