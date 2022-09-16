Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) vs. Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Critical Comparison

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) and Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anglo American has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pure Energy Minerals and Anglo American, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Anglo American 1 6 6 0 2.38

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Anglo American shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Anglo American’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Energy Minerals $200,000.00 82.55 -$290,000.00 N/A N/A Anglo American $41.55 billion 1.04 $8.56 billion N/A N/A

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than Pure Energy Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Anglo American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Energy Minerals 19.31% 0.28% 0.28% Anglo American N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pure Energy Minerals beats Anglo American on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

