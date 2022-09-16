Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Trading Down 9.4%

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.84 and last traded at $17.90. Approximately 3,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 268,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

Pulmonx Stock Down 7.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $677.94 million, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 103.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,055,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,740,651.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 10.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,445,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,115,000 after acquiring an additional 502,100 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 56.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,695,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 7.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,946,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,103,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,477,000 after purchasing an additional 41,724 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,616,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,916,000 after purchasing an additional 92,031 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

