Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $367.33.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $313.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Public Storage has a one year low of $292.32 and a one year high of $421.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $332.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.82.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,918.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSA. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 5.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 11.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,449,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.