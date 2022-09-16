Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,719 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 252,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG stock opened at $66.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.20%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,274 shares of company stock worth $1,446,725. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

