Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the August 15th total of 7,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.47. 2,572,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.62. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,980.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,274 shares of company stock worth $1,446,725. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

