Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Proximus in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Proximus from €13.90 ($14.18) to €13.30 ($13.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Proximus from €21.50 ($21.94) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Proximus from €20.50 ($20.92) to €18.00 ($18.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Proximus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Proximus alerts:

Proximus Trading Down 4.1 %

Proximus stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15. Proximus has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.